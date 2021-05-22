How plywood from last year’s protests became art

The Frieze Art Fair returned to New York last week — both as the first art fair to launch an in-person component since everything shut down last spring and as a virtual viewing room. I took the time to browse both, and while I have many opinions about this year’s hybrid model, let me start by stating the obvious: I am not the intended demographic for a luxury fair like this. I have neither the means nor the interest to purchase art at this scale, and, for better or worse, a fair like Frieze is all about buying — particularly in a year such as this one, when the option to mount a physical booth all but forces galleries to put their most saleable items on view (in most cases, this translates to paintings). In my ideal, art-through-a-design-lens, pandemic-less world, Frieze — and other fairs like it — would show a more equitable mix of two- and three-dimensional works, the artists themselves would be on-hand to educate visitors and press about their process, and we would all be taking a gloriously sunny ferry to Randall’s Island instead of hanging out in the shadow of a failed mall in Hudson Yards.