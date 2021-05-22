newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel: The Eye of the Hurricane

endtimeheadlines.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPINION (Greg Laurie) – The little sliver of land known as Israel is practically in the headlines every day—and even more so in recent weeks as the nation has been under attack. Hamas, an Iran-backed terrorist organization, fired thousands of rockets into Israel, hitting population centers. If it weren’t for...

endtimeheadlines.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Hamas#Jordan#Jerusalem#Terrorist Attack#Iron Dome#Jewish#Assyria#Iranian#Russian#Allies#Earth#Terrorist Organization#Missiles#Humanity#Temple Mount#America#Armies#Paris#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
MilitaryMetro International

Israeli troops mass along Gaza border amid rocket fire and air strikes

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel prepared ground troops along the Gaza border on Thursday and Hamas launched rocket barrages at Israel as international calls mounted for an end to the region’s fiercest hostilities in years. One rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave crashed into a building near Israel’s commercial capital of Tel...
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

What We Know About Israeli Mob 'Lynching' on Live TV

Political leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have condemned an attack by a large group of reportedly far-right nationalists who pulled a man they believed to be Arab from his vehicle and beat him in the street amid ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza. The incident, which occurred in Bat...
Middle EastYNET News

Qatar's curriculum filled with anti-Semitism, anti-Israel propaganda

A recent report shows that Qatar’s curriculum is full of anti-Israel sentiment as well as extreme anti-Semitism and thus does not meet the UN’s educational standards on issues of acceptance, peace and tolerance. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The report was published by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and...
Middle EastYellowhammer News

Guest: Putting Israel-Gaza violence in context and perspective

Over the last two weeks, violence between Israel and Palestinian terror factions in Gaza spiked following disturbances in the Old City of Jerusalem. With congruent Israeli and Islamic holidays underway, clashes and riots broke out culminating with Israeli security services conducting a raid at al Aqsa Mosque. In response, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading Israel to conduct retaliatory strikes. The cycle of violence continued to escalate with militants launching more than 4000 rockets and Israel conducting targeted killings of senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders. Israel undertook a campaign against Palestinian military and intelligence infrastructure in the Gaza strip, including destroying 60 miles underground tunnel networks and hundreds of rocket launchers and rocket manufacturing and storage facilities. By the time Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire on Thursday, 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis had been killed.
PoliticsSeattle Times

Should U.S. condition aid to Israel on reducing conflict?

Saying Hamas must pay a “very heavy price” for belligerence, Israeli bombs destroyed a 13-story apartment building in Gaza that had a Hamas presence. And saying Israel “ignited fire” and is “responsible for the consequences,” Hamas launched more rockets at Israel. We’re now seeing the worst fighting in seven years...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel Calls On UN To Condemn Attacks From Gaza

Israel called Thursday on the United Nations to condemn what it called "indiscriminate attacks" from Gaza on the Jewish state. The appeal to the Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres came in a letter published a day after the Palestinians called for an end to Israeli attacks on them, as the two sides engage in an escalating conflict.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Iran’s Proxy War Against Israel

The Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) organization announced on May 11 that its members fired a burst of “Badr-3” missiles into Israel, killing two women and injuring dozens others. The announcement was made by PIJ’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, after the group and other terror factions in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas, fired hundreds of rockets into Israel within 24 hours.
Middle EastPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Israel Under Attack: Palestinian terrorists launch rockets into Tel Aviv, hit civilian bus

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets in the last day at Israeli civilians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have responded by targeting 130 terrorist posts and killing more than 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza. The IDF strikes included the killing of the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit, Samah Abed al-Mamluk and the head of Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

In southern Israel, residents embrace resilience and courage in face of rocket fire

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, I got into my car in Gush Etzion, near Jerusalem to head down to communities along the Gaza envelope in order to learn firsthand from residents what they were going through in this latest round of rocket barrages being carried out by various terror organizations in Gaza, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Khamenei: Global balance of power tilting towards ‘Palestine’ and Muslims

Iran is once again trying to leverage the latest round of escalation in Jerusalem, and present itself as the main power fighting for the Palestinians, in particular, and the Muslim nation, in general. Events in Jerusalem—the disturbances at the Al-Aqsa mosque and tensions in Sheikh Jarrah—corresponded this year with the Iranian International Quds Day.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

All eyes on Hezbollah as tensions rise on Israel border

Israel's deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict. Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep political and economic crisis, the Shiite group seems intent on refraining from an escalation. "There is nothing that currently suggests escalation," said Sadiq al-Nabulsi, a Lebanese academic close to Hezbollah. "But the decision to go to war traditionally falls on Israel."
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Will an Arms Sale to Israel be Delayed While It Defends Against Terrorist Attacks?

Will the Biden administration withhold military aid to Israel because of pressure from the Democratic Party’s left wing?. Thus far in the fighting between Hamas and Israel, the administration has remained clear in its support for Israel’s right to defend itself. It has also clearly stated the moral distinctions between a democracy defending civilians and a terrorist group deliberately attacking them.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Anti-Israel Seminary Students have Forfeited the Right to be Rabbis

At the height of the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities—and at the same time that Arabs have marauded and randomly attacked Jews, particularly in mixed cities throughout the country—a group of some 90 American non-Orthodox rabbinical students published an open letter on May 13vcastigating Israel for its “violent suppression of human rights,” and yes, engaging in “apartheid” policies.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Rockets fired from Lebanon land off Israeli coast

Three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel Thursday, raising fears that violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip could spill over into other parts of the region. The Israeli military announced that the rockets landed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Israel. No casualties were immediately reported from the strike.
Politicsarcamax.com

Editorial: New York City and Jerusalem: Andrew Yang, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the truth about Israel and Hamas

Hamas terrorists lobbing more than 1,000 rockets at Israel — meant to kill civilians in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and Ashkelon and Ben Gurion Airport — is not the same as Israel trying to defend herself by targeting the launch sites. Andrew Yang gets that, which is why he was correct to tweet: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”
Middle EastPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bret Stephens: If the left got its wish for Israel

Imagine an alternative universe in which an enlightened Israeli government did almost everything progressive America demanded of it. An immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza. An end to Israeli controls over the movement of goods into the territory. A halt to settlement construction in the West Bank. Renunciation of Israel’s sovereign claims in East Jerusalem. Fast-track negotiations for Palestinian statehood, with the goal of restoring the June 4, 1967, lines as an internationally recognized border.
Middle EastPosted by
TheWeek

Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child.