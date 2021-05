PASADENA, Texas — San Jacinto College Head Baseball Coach Tom Arrington nabbed his 900th career win on April 28 with a 7-3 victory over Alvin Community College. Arrington is in his 21st season as San Jac’s head coach. In that time, he has led the Gators to 11 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) JUCO World Series appearances including six appearances in the national title game, culminating as the national runner-up in 2003, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2017. His 40 wins and 64 total games at the JUCO World Series is an all-time record. Arrington can also add “Hall of Fame” to his signature, as the veteran coach entered the NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.