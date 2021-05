“On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1137 hours, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office South County Patrol Station were dispatched to the area of the Salt Creek Boat Ramp, in Lakehead, for the report of a shooting. While deputies were responding to the scene, they learned the suspect in the shooting, later identified as 21-year-old, Silas Matthew Hesselberg from Sacramento, California, had been detained by witnesses in the area.