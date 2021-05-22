Our school has 1:1 technology. It needs 1:1 plants, too.
Having a plant to visit, talk to, learn from, and enjoy impacts mental health and general wellness. Being the environmental education specialist at a K-12 school in Colorado is full of wins and what we’ll call opportunities for growth. I love reading student essays on recycling, Zooming into discussions with ninth graders about climate change, or inviting a speaker from our local waste management facility to talk to our third graders.www.longmontleader.com