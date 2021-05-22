newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thornton, CO

Our school has 1:1 technology. It needs 1:1 plants, too.

By Chandra Valenza, Chalkbeat Colorado
Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a plant to visit, talk to, learn from, and enjoy impacts mental health and general wellness. Being the environmental education specialist at a K-12 school in Colorado is full of wins and what we’ll call opportunities for growth. I love reading student essays on recycling, Zooming into discussions with ninth graders about climate change, or inviting a speaker from our local waste management facility to talk to our third graders.

www.longmontleader.com
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
238
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Thornton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#K 12 School#Power Plants#Classroom Technology#Education Technology#Technology Education#Educational Technology#Westgate Community School#Antioch University#Chalkbeat#Outdoor Plants#Students#Environmental Education#Service Learning#Public Schools#Waste Management#Trees#Educational Change#Social Studies Lessons#Scientific Knowledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
News Break
Recycling
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Colorado Stateeminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Thornton, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Eastcreek Farm zoning finalized on second reading

Thornton City Council cemented the future of a proposed development with a diversity of housing when it passed a zoning amendment on second reading 7-2 at a May 11 meeting. Councilors and project proponents said Eastcreek Farm will be a unique project for the city because it includes a mix of single-family detached homes, multi-family apartment units, duplexes and townhomes. After a second public hearing for the zoning amendment, more councilors voted to support the project this time than the first.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are, if you drive through your neighborhood and there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why: Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Thornton, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

School board offers emotional thanks for COVID help

A celebration of Adams 12 Five Star Schools’ collaboration with local partners quickly turned emotional, to the surprise of those present. “It was truly the most overwhelming community effort that I have ever seen,” said Lori Goldstein, Adams 12 Board of Education director, at a May 5 meeting, while tearing up.
Adams County, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Adams 14 superintendent search: One person standing

A day after a Zoom interview for the job of Adams 14 superintendent, one of the candidates bowed out. “After much thought and deliberation with myself and my family, I feel this the best decision for us at this time,” Stephen Linkous said in a statement, according to chalkbeat.org. “I apologize for the timing of this decision. I would sincerely like to thank your organization and the board of education for your understanding.”
Adams County, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Adams 12 to create permanent online school

Adams 12 Five Star Schools is developing a plan for remote learning during the 2021-21 school year and beyond. The learning model that the district boosted during the COVID-19 pandemic will take on a new life in future years as a standalone entity, district staff explained to the board of education at an April 21 meeting. The merit of remote learning extends beyond adaptability to a pandemic and can offer some families much-preferred flexibility.
Denver, COsentinelcolorado.com

2 million Coloradans now fully vaccinated

DENVER | Over two million Coloradans are now fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. Of the 4.7 million state residents eligible to be vaccinated, 2,674,623 people have received one dose and another 2,037,137 are 15 days out from receiving a second dose or the one-shot J&J vaccine.