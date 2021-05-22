newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Warped Yoga returns after hiatus due to pandemic

By Debbie Juniewicz, , Contributing Writer
dayton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarped Yoga is about more than poses or breathwork – it’s about community. “The heart of it is really bringing people together,” said holistic personal trainer Matt Parente. “We hone in on the community aspect – it’s about moving our bodies and being able to socialize and see people.”. The...

www.dayton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Pandemic#Hone#Physical Fitness#Life Fitness#Healthy People#Explorecouple#Covid#Downtown Dayton Taproom#Togetherness#Warped Yoga#Physical Benefits#Emotional Benefits#Summer Show#Group Fitness#Sonic Connection#Beginners#Breathwork#All Level Yoga Practice#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
Pitchfork

Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Downtown Dayton restaurants holding job fair

Downtown Dayton restaurants will be out taking applications on Tuesday during a hiring event. Local delivery co-op 937 Delivers and local restaurants will be having a job fair 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern. Explore Ohio jobs: Those with the most openings pay the least. At the...
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Dayton Dragons announce plan to return to full capacity

Sell-out crowds could soon become part of Dayton Dragons baseball again. The team announced Monday that Day Air Ballpark will be allowed to be at capacity beginning June 8. The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health orders issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted June 2.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton Children’s begins vaccinations for kids ages 12-15

Dayton Children’s hospital has begun to give out the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to kids 12-15 years old. Roosevelt Jackson, 14, and his mom, Kellye Jackson, came early Saturday morning to get Roosevelt the vaccine. “You really don’t feel it,” Roosevelt said of the shot. “It doesn’t hurt at all.”. ExploreOhio's...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

How a mental health hotline helped Daytonians weather pandemic

Thousands of Ohioans at home, in school and on the front lines called in over the last year to a new hotline that was created as a mental health resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CareLine at 1-800-720-9616 fielded 6,579 calls from its inception April 22, 2020, through April 30.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

The Contemporary Dayton fulfills dreams

Inaugural exhibits in new Arcade space feature local, national and international artists. Apparently dreams can come true, even in the midst of a pandemic. See for yourself by heading downtown to the Miami Valley’s newest attraction: The Contemporary Dayton, a spectacular addition to the regional art scene. Located in the...
Dayton, OHwyso.org

Book Nook: Eternal by Lisa Scottoline

The first time I interviewed Lisa Scottoline she came out to Yellow Springs for a live appearance during one of her early book tours that took her through Dayton. At the time Lisa was just getting going on her career as a novelist. She had been an attorney prior to that and her early books were legal thrillers.
Piqua, OHSidney Daily News

The Kid & The Riff Raff premieres in benefit concerts

PIQUA — The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted artists of all mediums this past year, especially musicians. More than $150,000 in entertainment budgets for Miami and Montgomery County nonprofits wasn’t spent in 2020. Over the past year, nonprofits were unable to host events and support musicians. This does not include the countless opportunities in restaurants and music venues across Miami and Montgomery Counties that were removed from musicians. The economic impact spills over into multiple other areas including restaurants, hotels, parking, and more. One of our main goals with this program is making sure musicians know they’re valued and appreciated by helping them regain some of their lost revenue from 2020.
Brookville, OHdayton.com

Storybook Trail opens in Brookville park

A Storybook Trail that helps teach children about the importance of reading, a healthy lifestyle and connecting with nature is open at Sycamore State Park in Brookville. Ohio first lady Fran DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz attended a Monday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park. The ODNR partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide story content for the trails.