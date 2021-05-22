newsbreak-logo
Dayton, OH

Local Jewish leaders work to prevent violence in the Miami Valley

By Michael Gordon, News Center 7
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
CENTERVILLE — Violent acts of anti-Semitism are reportedly on the rise across the United States.

That is according to the Anti-Defamation League and other national Jewish advocacy groups.

The Dayton area is home to a Jewish community of over 4,000 people.

Local synagogues have not yet begun in person services however, leaders within Dayton’s Jewish community have said that they’ve remained in close contact with local law enforcement as a means of providing extra security when it is needed.

The attacks include the defacing of several synagogues as well as reported assaults of Jewish Americans across several cities.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

