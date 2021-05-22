newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist honours 118 women killed by men by painting their portraits

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztTa6_0a89bu0j00
Artist paints women killed by men as named by MP Jess Phillips

An artist who is painting portraits of 118 women killed by men in a year has said she wants people to “remember” that the victims “aren’t just names”.

Artist and illustrator Henny Beaumont, 54, is working with the Centre for Women’s Justice and the Femicide Census to memorialise the women killed between March 11 2020 and March 11 2021.

Ms Beaumont, from London, said: “On International Women’s Day, Jess Phillips MP read the names of 118 women killed by men that year. The only name I’d heard of was Sarah Everard.

“As part of a drive towards remembering, honouring and making all of these women visible, I have committed to painting each and every one of them over the course of the next few months.

“Where there is no image available, I’m painting flowers.”

Ms Beaumont said she has been in contact with several of the women’s families, and has sent them the original paintings.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s sort of heart-breaking.

“Everyone who’s contacted me has been incredibly positive. Knowing what it’s like when you’ve lost someone, you want people to remember and to appreciate the fact that you lost someone who you’ve loved.

“I try and paint them as lovingly and carefully as possible so it’s something that represents something that the family would want to see… I have that very much in mind all the time while painting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUfYF_0a89bu0j00
henny

Ms Beaumont’s project started in March 2021, and she aims to be finished by the beginning of October.

She told PA: “It was basically after hearing Jess Phillips reading the list on International Women’s Day of 118 women, and then a combination of the publicity around Sarah Everard and the outpouring of anger and upset.

“Then also the sort of realisation that so many of the names on that list that I hadn’t heard of before. I decided that I needed to find out, and wanted to give faces to names.”

The artist underlined that her work would not be possible without Karen Ingala Smith, founder of Femicide Census, an organisation which provides information on women who have been killed by men in the UK.

She said: “I’m only able to do this work because of the tireless work of Karen Ingala Smith of Femicide Census and Counting Dead Women bringing these names to our attention over the last 12 years.”

The artist is fundraising alongside the project, which will see money raised for Ms Beaumont to complete the paintings, with excess funds split between the Centre for Women’s Justice and Femicide Census.

She said: “These women aren’t just names or numbers, they’ve got loved ones left behind who miss them and love them.

“I have no illusion that it’s going to end violence against women, but if it helps raise awareness, or can help charities on the frontline, I’ll be delighted if it could raise money for them.

“Karen Ingala Smith has been working for 12 years with very little recognition… my work is not possible without the work that these other women have been doing for years.”

Between 2009 and 2018, 1,425 women were killed by men in the UK, according to the Femicide Census.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violence Against Women#Painting#Working Women#Names And Faces#Family Violence#Dead People#Day Of The Dead#The Femicide Census#Pa#Portraits#Men#Flowers#London#Counting Dead Women#Jess Phillips Mp#Charities#Mind#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Paintings
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi to depart Oxford

Rob Hall and Dylan Asonganyi will leave Oxford this summer. The pair have not been offered new deals, although boss Karl Robinson has not ruled out a return for Hall. Robinson told the club’s website: “We wish Dylan well for the future, it didn’t quite work out for him here.
MinoritiesSpiked

Caitlyn Jenner: trans heretic

Trans activists carry on as if they represent trans people at large. They are quick to label as ‘transphobic’ anyone who fails to adhere to the most extreme version of trans ideology – which says, for instance, that there are no biological differences between men and women, and that to defend women-only spaces is to indulge in anti-trans bigotry.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'The Killing of Two Lovers': Portrait of a Desperate Dad in Denial - With a Gun

Robert Machoian’s debut feature, The Killing of Two Lovers, has a tough psychological knot braided right through its center, one that it doesn’t quite satisfyingly untangle — not that it exactly means to. The movie opens with a man named David (Clayne Crawford) standing over his sleeping wife, Nikki (Sepideh Moafi), and the man she’s been seeing, Derek (Chris Coy), with a gun in hand, shaking indecisively as he points it at one, then the other. No, this isn’t the killing referenced by the title, or at least not in a neat way. It’s better read as a nod to Nikki and David’s marriage — now in a stage of trial separation, hence the (sanctioned and fair game) extramarital beau in Nikki’s bed.
Photographyshutterbug.com

How to POSE Men for Portraits Who Are NOT Models (VIDEO)

Posing men for portraits can be harder than posing women. Maybe it's because men are often more self-conscious in front of the camera than women. It's even harder though when your male subject is not a model, but just a regular guy. Professional portrait photographer Julia Trotti knows all about...
Visual Artcreativeboom.com

Artist David Speed paints 100 neon portraits on a Shoreditch rooftop lift shaft

"Luckily I have a studio ten minutes walk from my house, so I was able to go in every day without breaking any restrictions during the first lockdown," David tells Creative Boom. "The lift shaft was a blank canvas for much of 2020. There would be days where I literally didn't see another person and I was looking out over a deserted Shoreditch. It was really strange because I'm used to painting in the streets, which has very specific energy to it, this was a totally new experience."
Animalspowerofpositivity.com

Talented Artist Creates Realistic Pet Portraits

Pet portraits are a wonderful way to commemorate your love for the fur baby in your life. They’re a timeless gift that you can cherish throughout your life, even if your pet is no longer with you. Plus, looking at a portrait of your beloved pet can boost your spirits on the hard days.
Visual Artqcnerve.com

Artist Charly Palmer To Go Behind the Paintings in Open Air Event

The piece of art that most enthusiasts and casual art followers associate with artist Charly Palmer depicts a girl’s head sprouting from a bouquet of flowers, while in her head dance darker images involving police, protests and flames. Palmer’s painting, titled “In Her Eyes,” graced the cover of Time magazine in July 2020.
Minoritiesmymodernmet.com

Ghanaian Artist Explores Being Black in America Through Colorful Portraits [Interview]

While bathing his viewer in a world awash with vibrant color, Ghanaian artist Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe forces them to look and truly see the figure staring back at them from the canvas. His evocative portraits explore what it means to be Black in America—whether you’re from here or not. And it’s impossible not to be drawn in by the arresting intensity of each subject’s gaze and their cool, collected demeanor. Behind each person is a life and a story.
Napa County, CAnorthbaybiz.com

Women Leaders

One day I hope my 7-year-old daughter will know of a world that embraces all people equally, regardless of gender-identity, race and age. When I sat down to write this month’s column, I thought it was fitting that it was International Women’s Day, as I had just attended a virtual toast, Raise Your Glass for Equality, presented by Women of the Vine & Spirits. The event began with a montage of, the only way to frame it is, disparaging quotes from men in history, who at the time, felt like women had no rightful place of prominence. One of the worst quotes, from chess grandmaster, Bobby Fischer, read, “All women, they’re stupid compared to men. They shouldn’t play chess.” Following each dismissive quote, there was a different message from groundbreaking women who shattered the sentiments and ceiling.
WorldSFGate

Review: A rare glimpse at the indoor lives of Saudi women

“All politics are local,” the saying goes. That’s a guiding principle in “The Perfect Candidate,” in which a doctor runs for town council purely to get the muddy dirt road in front of a medical clinic paved. But that saying comes from American politics. This is Saudi Arabia. Most importantly,...
Visual Artstreetartnyc.org

Introducing Colombian Artist SEPC and His Alluring Street Art Portraits

Based in Manizales, Colombia, Sebastian Jiménez aka SEPC first hit the walls of his hometown with letters 12 years ago. “I never would have imagined at that time that my entire life would revolve around urban art,” he relates. “My whole life is now focused on going out and leaving a little of my art everywhere that is possible.”
Photographyhurriyetdailynews.com

Artist paints ‘Turkish Saga’ in cities he visits with caravan

A Turkish artist has been traveling the country with a caravan he bought in October 2020 and has been painting extinct cities, historical artifacts, and people inspiring him on his canvas within the scope of a project he named “Turkish Saga.”. Accompanied by his Italian fiancee, Chiara, Ardıç Aguş has...
Minoritiescurlynikki.com

Black Women Relationships: A Mean Girl from Church Speaks Out

When I say I was a mean girl, I don’t mean like the movie. I was a church girl, still am a church girl. My mom has been a minister since I was 7-years-old. And then she became the assistant pastor. So I was at the forefront of the church. I was the most well-known girl there.