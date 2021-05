One person is dead after being struck by a train in Auburn Friday night. WAND-TV News in Decatur reports that Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon said it happened at the railroad crossing located at Illinois Route 104 & Kennedy Street. The State Journal-Register reports that the person was on foot and struck by an Amtrak train heading southbound from Chicago to St. Louis. A spokesperson for Amtrak said the train was delayed an hour and 40 minutes due to the incident. None of the 47 riders or four crew members were injured.