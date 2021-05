Pastor Greg Locke urged his followers not to get vaccinated, claiming that "political elites" pretend to get vaccinated by getting injected with "sugar water" instead. Locke, head of the Baptist Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, previously predicted on multiple occasions that former President Donald Trump would remain in office—even after it was clear that President Joe Biden had won the election. Earlier this month, Locke claimed that Biden is a "fake president" and that he "stole" the election. During a Sunday sermon this week, the pastor took aim at COVID-19 vaccines.