Today Was Supposed To Be Keanu Reeves Day Before It Was Cancelled

With nothing better to poke fun at right now, Honest Trailers have set their sights on the two John Wick sequels from Lionsgate, having previously lampooned just the first Keanu Reeves starring action-thriller in the past. Combining the 2017 and 2019 sequels into one video, the trailer features some decent jabs at the movies like the frequent use of "table" dialogue in reference to the franchise's "High Table;" and a postulation that this underworld only exists "Thanks to the continued silence of everyone in New York...Even the homeless are a highly trained network of super spies." There's also a hilarious collection of the many headshots found in the movies. Watch it for yourself below!