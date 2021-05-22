Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #1
IDW Publishing releases Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #1 this coming Wednesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. The critically praised novel by New York Times bestselling writer Jason Fry is adapted to comics in this all-new adventure. The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Empire's dreaded Death Star, but the Imperial starfleet continues hunting the rebels throughout the galaxy. Luke Skywalker now seeks to support the Rebellion as an X-wing fighter. But as he flies with the pilots of the Red Squadron, Luke feels stirrings of the Force. And this farm boy turned fighter pilot begins to suspect that his destiny lies along a different path.