newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #1

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDW Publishing releases Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #1 this coming Wednesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. The critically praised novel by New York Times bestselling writer Jason Fry is adapted to comics in this all-new adventure. The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Empire’s dreaded Death Star, but the Imperial starfleet continues hunting the rebels throughout the galaxy. Luke Skywalker now seeks to support the Rebellion as an X-wing fighter. But as he flies with the pilots of the Red Squadron, Luke feels stirrings of the Force. And this farm boy turned fighter pilot begins to suspect that his destiny lies along a different path.

www.flickeringmyth.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jedi#Comic Book#Idw Publishing#New York Times#The Rebel Alliance#The Imperial Starfleet#Rebellion#The Red Squadron#Force#Star Wars Adventures#Destiny#Fighter Pilot#Releases#Writer Jason Fry#Hunting#Stirrings#Sale#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Star Wars
Related
Comicssupermanhomepage.com

DC Announces “Superman vs. Lobo” Comic Book Series

DC Announces “Superman vs. Lobo” by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie and Mirka Andolfo!. What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That’s what readers will find out when Superman runs into Lobo in August’s launch of “Superman vs. Lobo”!. What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on...
Comicscomic-watch.com

SNEAK PEEK: Preview MARVEL Comics STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE THREAT IN THE SHADOWS” As VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR race to intercept BOBA FETT and his precious cargo, who are the deadly pursuers that are after them? A dark secret from Valance’s past connection to HAN SOLO may get him killed all these years later. But who is the mysterious leader of an assassination squad that is driving Valance into a life-and-death confrontation with his old friend?
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Echo collectible figure revealed by Hot Toys

Sideshow and Hot Toys have unveiled the Television Masterpiece Series Echo figure set from the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch which is available to pre-order now, priced at $285; take a look here…. Former ARC Trooper Echo joined the Bad Batch towards the end of the Clone...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Home Release Preview: Venus Wars

Venus Wars is an anime movie directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko. When an ice comet slammed into the planet Venus, terraforming its toxic atmosphere into one capable of sustaining human life, mankind’s dream of colonizing other worlds became a reality. Unfortunately for the colonists, Venus isn’t the paradise they’d dreamed of. As crops fail and competition for resources intensifies, hostilities grow until the two inhabited continents stand on the brink of war.
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Detective Comics: Deus Ex Machina

As noted in previous reviews, if you don't like Batman in a team situation, skip writer James Tynion IV's run on "Batman: Detective Comics." But, again, Bat-fans who skip it will be missing out. Tynion created a new team for Batman during his run on "Detective." Short take: A military...
Comicsstarwarsnewsnet.com

Marvel Unlimited: This Week’s Star Wars Releases

Marvel Unlimited is the Star Wars comic publisher’s subscription service. Think of it as like Netflix/Spotify but for Marvel comics. The comics are released on the service three months after they’re released for individual purchase (either physically/digitally). They’ve got the entire canon Marvel Star Wars back catalog in their library...
Comicsthenerdsofcolor

ShoPowSho Episode 035: ‘Lumpia with a Vengeance’ Comic Creators!

Episode 035: We welcome back the Comics Creators behind Lumpia with a Vengeance: Interlude #2 comic book: Patricio Ginelsa, Lawrence Iriarte, Whilce Portacio, Rey Cuerdo, Chris Gallevo, Kristoffer Tolentino, Dante Fernandez and Varinder Singh!. ShoPowSho explores FilipinX history and culture along with spotlighting and featuring FilipinX throughout various fields of...
Comicstrekmovie.com

IDW Launching ‘Star Trek: The Mirror War’ Year-Long Comics Series

IDW is wrapping up their two-year-long Star Trek: Year Five series this summer, and today they just announced a brand new year-long series to follow that up, with a return to the 24th century’s Mirror Universe. Star Trek: The Mirror War. The classic Star Trek episode “Mirror, Mirror” introduced The...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Hailstone: Civil War Horror Series to Launch as Comixology Original

Hailstone is a horror thriller coming from ComiXology, Amazon's premier digital comics service, and Stout Club Entertainment. The story is set during the U.S. Civil War, written by Rafael Scavone (A Study in Emerald, Hit-Girl and Funny Creek), illustrated by Rafael de Latorre (SuperZero, Animosity and Black Widow) with colors by Wesllei Manoel, letters by Bernardo Brice, and edited by Bis Stringer Horne.
MinoritiesIGN

Marvel Reveals Somnus, New LGBTQ Mutant Hero

The upcoming Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 will celebrate the many LGBTQ+ characters in the Marvel Universe, and that includes a brand new hero. This Pride Month-themed anthology special will introduce Somnus, a mutant with deep ties to the X-Men. Somnus was created by writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman) and artist...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #10

PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: “THE INVITATION”. DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS find themselves cornered by VUKORAH and the UNBROKEN CLAN! Can they pull off a daring escape–even if that means surrendering the NIHIL HYPERDRIVE? And what sets them on a collision course with one of the most deadly BOUNTY HUNTERS in the galaxy?
ComicsPosted by
IndieWire

Love ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’? Here Are 5 Comics You Should Own

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Jupiter’s Legacy” has quietly emerged one of the most addictive shows of 2021....
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Sideshow Collectibles Reveals Star Wars: Rebels Ahsoka Tano Statue

The fan-favorite Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano is back as she gets a brand new Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles. Standing 19.5" tall, Fulcrum is here once again as she wields her beautiful white bladed lightsabers. Ahsoka Tano is highly detailed, from an on-screen accurate facial design to her outfit. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive version that gives Star Wars fans an additional Morai statue giving the "Jedi" her mystical companion. Coming in at $585, the Star Wars: Rebels Ahsoka Tano Statue is set to release between May – June 2022. Fans can check out the official description below; fans can also find that pre-orders are already live and located here. Stay tuned for more amazing Star Wars reveals throughout the day. May the Fourth be with you.
TV Seriesubspectrum.com

‘Invincible’ turns superhero fiction on its head with ambitious first season

“Invincible” may appear run-of-the-mill at first glance, but its first episode makes it clear that this isn’t an average superhero show. The show effectively takes generic tropes from the superhero genre and flips them on their heads in order to tell its fun and gory anime-styled story. This is where the show thrives, despite its somewhat slow pace.
Comicsepicstream.com

Marvel Teaser Offers First Look at Loki's Mythical Comic-Book Weapon

There is little doubt that the Loki series is all about the God of Mischief fixing the past events for humanity. However, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe series will also allow Tom Hiddleston's character to revisit his Asgardian roots. A new teaser has offered a brief glimpse at Loki's mythical weapon that has appeared in the comic books.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Strange Adventures #10

Once upon a time on Rann, Adam Strange made a deal with his neighbors and foes to take a stand against the invading Pykkts. Now, on Earth, he is trying to do the same thing: to get all the heroes to rise as one to keep the marauders from doing to his home planet what they already did to his adopted one. But the original deal was a devil’s bargain, and Alanna Strange has received a mysterious letter that may tell her more than she wants to know. If she wants to keep her husband safe, it’s time for her to go on the offensive.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Canonical Aquaman in Adventure Comics #260 Up for Auction

When Adventure Comics #260 hit the newsstands in March 1959, the DC Comics Silver Age was underway in earnest. Action Comics #252 featuring the debut of Supergirl hit the newsstands the same month, while four months prior, Flash's regular series had resumed for the era with Flash #105. Green Lantern would receive his Silver Age reboot just four months after Adventure Comics #260. Aquaman's Silver Age reboot in that issue has been overlooked among these others, but that's starting to change. There's an Adventure Comics #260 CGC VF+ 8.5 Cream to off-white pages available in this week's 2021 May 16-17 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122120 from Heritage Auctions.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has finally put up pre-orders for their newest Star Wars Mythos statue. The statue stands 21" tall and captures a Clone Wars era version of Anakin Skywalker as he wields his lightsaber. Sideshow Collectibles brings the animated costume of Anakin to life with this statue as the General stands on a battlefield of destroyed Battle Droids. Clone Wars Anakin will be a perfect companion piece to the upcoming General Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos statue also coming from Sideshow. This is now a beautifully sculpted statue that Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. The General enters the battlefield in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.