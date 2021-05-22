newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Four Run Fifth Leads the Noles Over Kennesaw State

spotonflorida.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFSU 6, KSU 2 | POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The No. 10 Florida State softball team (40-10-1) advanced to the second round of the Tallahassee Regional with a 6-2 win over Kennesaw State (26-26). The Seminoles rallied from a two-run deficit with a four-run fifth inning...

spotonflorida.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Kennesaw, GA
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Kennesaw, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennesaw State#Seminoles#Fla#Noles#Ksu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
FSU
Related
Auburn, AL247Sports

'A fresh start:' Auburn softball team heads to Tallahassee for regional

AUBURN, Alabama – After a tumultuous regular season, Auburn’s softball is bound for its seventh consecutive NCAA regional. The Tigers, 27-22 overall and 7-17 in the SEC, will be the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play Central Florida, 39-17-1, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State, the No. 10 overall seed and host with a 39-10-1 record, will open play against Kennesaw State, 26-25. Auburn coach Mickey Dean believed after a 9-5 win at LSU in the final regular-season series, that there was no more doubt about whether Auburn would get a regional bid. Sunday night, he was proved right. Most projections had the Tigers landing in the Tallahassee Regional, and they did.
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

MGOLF: Dawgs Begin Championship Chase at Tallahassee Regional

The 11th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team will begin its quest for another national championship this week in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed for the Regional, which will be held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Joining Georgia and host/top seed Florida State will be No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Georgia Southern, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Southern Cal, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Davidson, No. 13 Florida A&M, and No. 14 Long Island University.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

: Four-Run Eighth Caps FSU Comeback Win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - No. 17 Florida State (28-19, 19-14 ACC) sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat Clemson (24-23, 16-17) 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Junior Jackson Greene had a pair of hits for the Seminoles and played great...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Florida State Earns No. 10 National Seed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the seventh consecutive season, the Seminoles are set to host an NCAA Regional as they are the No. 10 national seed. Florida State (39-10-1) will begin the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 21 against Kennesaw State (26-25) at 4:30 pm on ESPN 3.
Auburn, ALalabamanews.net

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Florida StateWCTV

Florida State Softball 10th overall seed in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will once again be a softball regional in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles have earned the 10th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The ‘Noles will welcome Auburn, UCF and Kennesaw State for the four team, double elimination tournament with the Garnet and...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

FSU softball earns the tenth national seed in the NCAA Tournament

Florida State (39-10-1) earned the 10th national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles are seeking to return to the College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since they won the championship in 2018. FSU has 10 College World Series appearances. The Seminoles will host the Tallahassee...
Kennesaw, GAaseaofred.com

Liberty concludes regular season with series win at Kennesaw State

The Liberty Flames concluded the regular season by winning two of three games in Kennesaw, Georgia over the Kennesaw State Owls. The Flames won five of six over the past two weeks against the second place team in the ASUN’s North Division. The Flames conclude the regular season with an overall record of 35-12 and a 19-2 record in conference play.
Indiana Statechatsports.com

Indiana Men’s Golf Heads to Tallahassee for NCAA Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Indiana men's golf is set for 2021 NCAA Regionals as the No. 8-seeded Hoosiers tee off at Seminole Legacy Golf Club on Monday morning for the first round. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. NCAA Regional • Tallahassee, Fla. Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Par 72 • 7,505. Live Scoring via Golfstat.
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

Tigers collapse in 8th inning, FSU rallies to take series

Clemson came into the eighth inning on Sunday nursing a one-run lead on No. 10 Florida State in the rubber match of their three-game series. But, like they did in Game 1, the Seminoles scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to down the Tigers 9-6 at Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.
Tallahassee, FLchatsports.com

NCAA Tallahassee Regional Begins Monday for Men’s Golf

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men's golf team has made the trip to the Tallahassee, Florida, and will begin play on Monday at one of six regionals around the country with plans of advancing to the NCAA Championship. The NCAA Tallahassee Regional will be hosted at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.