East Carolina's baseball team completed a season-long goal of winning the American Athletic Conference regular season championship by taking the first two games at South Florida on Thursday. Host Stephen Igoe and co-host Jonathan Wagner discuss what the regular season championship means for the program and take a look ahead to the conference tournament and where ECU sits in the regional hosting picture. The two also discuss whether or not to be concerned about the consecutive losses to finish the regular season after the title was clinched. The Pirates head into the tournament 38-13 overall and 20-8 in league play.