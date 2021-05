This review contains some spoilers for the film, The Woman in the Window. I think; therefore, I am. I breathe; therefore, I love Amy Adams. Adams is one of the finest actresses working today and the key word there is working. She’s had a full dance card for years, but with that many projects, there are sure to be some misfires. The Woman in the Window, plagued by delays, reshoots, and other controversy, isn’t a dud, per se, but it’s not good either.