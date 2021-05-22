newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Sunday COTA Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould a new course to the Cup schedule deliver another new winner in a season that already has seen 10 different winners in the first 13 races?. Sunday’s inaugural Cup race at Circuit of the Americas, a 20-turn, 3.41-mile course, offers many possibilities. Chase Elliott, who has won four of...

nascar.nbcsports.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Cody Johnson
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Roush Fenway Racing#Car Racing#Road Racing#Motor Racing#Circuit Of The Americas#Bristol Motor Speedway#Eastern#Wunderground Com#Nbc Sports#Cota#Cup Garage#Races#Siriusxm Nascar Radio#Rain#Time#Thunderstorms#Stages#Driver Introductions#Fs1 Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Dover Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. starts on pole

Martin Truex Jr., coming off his dominant win at Darlington Raceway, will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway. Truex has one win and three runner-up finishes in the last four Dover races. He has eight top-five finishes in the last nine races at the 1-mile track.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Cole Custer Running Xfinity Race at COTA for Rick Ware Racing

Cole Custer will pilot the Rick Ware Racing No. 17 for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuits of the Americas (COTA) for the Pit Boss 250. Long time partner, Production Alliance Group will be the primary sponsor on Custer’s ride. “I am excited to have Cole behind the...
Dover, DEPosted by
Racing News

Dover Starting Lineup: May 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Dover International Speedway. This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Dover International Speedway. The 1-mile track in Dover, Delaware is set for the Drydene 400. View 2021 Dover International Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race below. Dover: NASCAR Menu. TV | Entries...
Motorsportstireball.com

Dover: NASCAR Weekend Schedule, Race Start Times, TV viewing info

NASCAR is at the concrete Monster Mile of Dover International Speedway this weekend. Joining the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be the ARCA Menards Series East. The weekend will begin with the ARCA Menards Series East running on Friday evening. Xfinity and Cup Series races will follow on Saturday and Sunday.
Motorsportsheraldsun.com

NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

NASCAR’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway is Sunday at 2 p.m. on FS1. Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Drydene 400. Truex won last weekend’s race at Darlington in dominating fashion for his third victory of the season and is well-positioned for another win given his back-to-back second place finishes at Dover last year. Teams will utilize the low downforce, high horsepower package, which was also used at Phoenix, Martinsville and Darlington — all tracks where Truex won races this season.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Preston Pardus Running for DGM Racing at COTA

A decade ago, a road-course racing specialist such as Preston Pardus would have been bubbly about his chances against NASCAR’s rank-and-file on an unfamiliar left-right layout. But with the increased presence of road-course events on the Xfinity Series schedule in recent years, the NASCAR regulars are becoming almost as adept...
Austin, TXjayski.com

Tyler Reddick Running COTA Xfinity Race with Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Tyler Reddick of Corning, Calif., will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Inaugural visit to Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 22.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Justin Haley Cleared to Drive at COTA for Kaulig Racing

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Justin Haley missed last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway. But he will be back in the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing this weekend at Circuit of the Americas. In a tweet, Kaulig announced Haley would return to the circuit...
Motorsportsbaytobaynews.com

Sunday sellout: No tickets remain for Dover Cup race with limited capacity

DOVER — The Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, scheduled to take the green flag Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dover International Speedway, is a sellout — with a caveat. There have been no official numbers released saying how many tickets have been sold for the event and the Delaware Division of Public Health never publicly announced how many fans could be hosted by the speedway, although there will be limited capacity for this weekend’s tripleheader of NASCAR racing.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Buescher to make 200th Cup start at COTA

Competing in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chris Buescher is set to reach a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, the driver of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will make his 200th career start in NASCAR’s premier series.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Childers to call 550th Cup race as crew chief at COTA

A significant milestone start is in the making for Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang team in the NASCAR Cup Series. By participating in this weekend’s inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Childers will call his 550th Cup career race as a crew chief.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

RCR Post Race Report – COTA 250

Myatt Snider and the Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Fight to the Finish in the Inaugural Race at Circuit of the Americas. “Our Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet not only looked fast with the flames on the sides, but Andy Street and the guys prepared a really fast Camaro. During the first run, we needed more drive out of the car and once Andy made a chassis adjustment, I was able to post consistent lap times. We spent almost the entire second and third stages inside the top-10, which is a testament to our team at a new track. Unfortunately with only four laps to go, I spun around with Riley Herbst which cost a ton of spots and track position at the end. Although our result doesn’t show, our car had top-five speed and that’s encouraging heading into future road course races. It was a great experience coming here to Circuit of the Americas and our Richard Childress Racing team will rebound next weekend in Charlotte.” -Myatt Snider.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

GMS Racing Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats. No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA. Starts: 8, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 111. Notes:. Road course stats: Sheldon Creed has three top-five finishes in three Camping World Trucks starts on...