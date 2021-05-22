newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
cbs12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic goes live Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. Ahead of...

cbs12.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Edith Piaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#Popular Music#Music Festival#Live Music#Dance Music#Saturday Night Live#Live Saturday#Live Television#Ap#Dutch#Icelandic#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#French#Norwegian#Orthodox Christians#Audience#Live Entertainment#Song#Rehearsals#Dance Moves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
News Break
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
MusicSacramento Bee

Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular contest opens with the first...
MusicTribTown.com

Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Move over sequins, disco beats and power ballads. A four-piece band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday. Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990.
Musicpapermag.com

America Is Getting its own Eurovision

An American version of the Eurovision Song Contest is in the works. Eurovision is the biggest singing competition in the world, bringing together artists from different European countries (as well as Australia and Israel) as they perform their original songs in huge campy stage productions. ˇThe American Song Contest will also have live musical performances that represent all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and the country's five territories.
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

James Newman to fly the flag for UK in Eurovision final

Eurovision entrant James Newman will be hoping to improve the UK’s standing at the contest when he takes to the stage during the grand final tonight. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is one of 26 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The...
Musicgofugyourself.com

Thankfully, These Acts ALSO Will Not Be in the Eurovision Final

I was trying to figure out what’s not sitting right with a couple of the acts this year — several of them, it genuinely seems like they are lightly singing over a pre-recorded backing track. Apparently that’s partially the case: This year, per Wikipedia, “in an effort to make the contest more flexible to change following the cancellation of the 2020 event and to facilitate modernisation, the organisers announced that recorded backing vocals will now be allowed on a trial basis and as an optional addition. Delegations are still free to provide live backing vocals if they prefer, and all lead vocals performing the melody of the song, including by the lead vocalist(s) and any supporting vocalists, must still be performed live.” Yeah, but presumably you can perform them live with the mics turned way down. That’s honestly how it came off — that, or as if there was a lot of reliance on backing tracks with choral vocals and stuff, and I think it doesn’t modernize anything in a productive way at all. It just sucks the charm out of it. In other words: Thanks, I hate it.
Bonners Ferry, IDbonnersferryherald.com

BFHS finale concert leaves audience feeling good

The Bonners Ferry High School finale concert last Tuesday night was both entertaining and poignant. Teacher and conductor Jessica Hanna led the concert and jazz bands in pieces chosen by exiting seniors and used the evening to honor outstanding band members as well. First on the lineup was the concert...
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Israel goes third in Eurovision final

Seven countries were eliminated in the Eurovision finals selection last night. They are: Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Poland, Georgia, Latvia and the Czech Republic. Middle East mayhem has not been allowed to affect the annual celebration of mediocrity. This is the running order for Saturday’s final:. 1 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou...
EntertainmentTelegraph

Eurovision 2021 final, review: Italy’s Maneskin tick the boxes as contest gets back to its best

It will go down in Eurovision history as the UK’s second night of the “nuls points”, with poor James Newman finishing bottom of the leaderboard (this dubious honour also befell the duo Jemini in 2003). But however cruel the evening must have been for the amiable Yorkshireman, as a television spectacle the UK’s humbling at Eurovision 2021 (BBC One) ultimately felt a bit of a side show.
MusicMarin Independent Journal

Eurovision finals: How to watch, plus videos of the favorites

The extravaganza that is the Eurovision Song Contest is back after a COVID hiatus, with the grand final to take place Saturday. What it is: A 66-year-old competition in which representatives of European countries (and a few geographic outliers) perform original songs that are voted on by viewers as well as an official jury. For many people in the U.S., their initiation was last year’s Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which yielded the Oscar-nominated song “Husavik.”
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

The weirdest Eurovision Song Contest outfits of all time

The spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once more.On 22 May, the Grand Final will take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.The annual musical competition never fails to entertain, as spectators from all over the world tune in to feast their eyes upon some of the strangest performances ever witnessed.While the main focus of the competition is supposed to be the singing talent (or lack thereof) of its contestants, viewers can’t help but be drawn to the outlandish outfits that the artists choose to don while on stage. From hard rock metal band Lordi’s...
MusicPosted by
TheConversationAU

Much more than music: 10 Eurovision costumes that stole the show

From its humble beginnings in 1956, when just seven nations participated, Eurovision has grown to epic proportions. Known for its kitschy mix of Euro-pop, bizarre choreography and hammy performances, an estimated 182 million viewers tuned in to watch the competition in 2019. This year, 39 acts seek international glory. Although the competition centres on the music, the costumes rival for attention. They are a kind of language, embodying the cultural values and the expressive agency of the artist. The Eurovision costume is a performer in its own right, and so here are ten of the best (or most head-scratching) costumes from...
Musicaviationanalysis.net

Hoover phonics gets an ungrateful position in the Eurovision final …

The Belgian entry had secured a place in the final of the first semi-final on Tuesday. Then it was already decided by lottery that Hooverphonic should perform in the first half of the show. Now the producers have decided, based on the types of songs, among other things, the order in which all the finalists will perform exactly. The performance very early in the show is unfavorable: the later the candidate appears, the fresher in the viewer’s memory he will have to vote for the end.
WorldTechRadar

How to watch Eurovision 2021: live stream the grand final free and from anywhere today

We've had to wait for two years, but the time is finally here...a Eurovision grand final! Prepare for a night of crazy characters, weird and wonderful performances, and even the odd banger. How you could you genuinely be anything other than hooked? Follow our guide below as we explain everything you need to know about the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest today, with your Eurovision live stream details explained in full.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision is getting bigger and more brilliant – it’s time we took it seriously

It’s that time of year again. Gloom-ridden Brits (usually of the male variety) pop up on TV to inform everyone that Eurovision is nothing more but an annual reminder that the UK is unanimously loathed across Europe. But for some – like me – it’s a time of unparalleled joy and sequinned brilliance.Picture this: It’s 1998 and my grandad and I are patiently (or, rather, impatiently) waiting for the Eurovision Song Contest to begin. Pencils and paper at the ready, and the curtains have been drawn to create a home cinematic effect. He loves it (my grandma says for...