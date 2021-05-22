Volunteer to cleanup White Center May 28-29, get a cool, free t-shirt

Volunteers are needed for the White Center Refresh Spring Clean Event, coming up the weekend of May 28–29, 2021:

Volunteers who want to earn an “I Love White Center” T-shirt must sign-up and help complete one of the 15 projects listed below.

The free T-shirt supply is limited, so sign-up soon.

You can sign-up by sending a message by e-mail or text to volunteer Project Coordinator Mark Ufkes at markufkes@comcast.net or via Text 206-595-7124.

In your sign-up email or text, include your name, your shirt size, and the number of the project you want to volunteer for and show up at the location at the listed day and time. The Project Coordinator will promptly confirm your project assignment.

Once you arrive at the location on the day and time listed below, our crews will have all the gear you will need to complete the project and help you make White Center more beautiful.

We cannot be responsible for your children at these clean-up events. Please bring work gloves and rakes if your project includes yard work. All paint, brushes, rollers, etc. will be provided.

If you are a White Center business owner, we encourage you to clean up the area in front of your business while our volunteers do the larger White Center projects. Consider adding hanging flower baskets in front of your business, clean your front windows and nicely cover over or remove nearby graffiti. Our goal is to help you transform White Center during this two week period.

White Center Projects include:

Friday, May 21:

White Center Welcome Sign (4 th SW and SW 108 th ) Mow and rake area, plant flowers under the sign. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Friday, May 21; 2 pm)

Mow and rake area, plant flowers under the sign. White Center Welcome Sign (Delridge and 18 th SW) Mow and rake area, plant flowers under the sign. 3 volunteers, 2 hour (Friday, May 21, 4 pm)

Mow and rake area, plant flowers under the sign. Back Alley (SW 96th and Delridge SW) Paint over graffiti, match previously used brown and white paint to make the walls look nice. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Friday, May 21, 3 pm)

Saturday, May 22:

Touch-Up Murals on both sides of street (107 th at 16 th SW) Touch-up existing murals on both sides of 107th, paint new murals, mow median strips. 10 volunteers, 3-4 hours (Saturday, May 22; 9 am)

Touch-up existing murals on both sides of 107th, paint new murals, mow median strips. White Center Plaza Building (98 th and 15 th SW) Paint over graffiti, paint walls to make them look nice . 6 volunteers, 3 hours (Saturday, May 22; 10 am)

Paint over graffiti, paint walls to make them look nice White Center Bus Stop (100 th and 15 th SW) Paint over graffiti. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Saturday, May 22, 10 am)

Paint over graffiti. Alley between 15th and 16th SW (Behind Proliteriat Pizza); Paint over graffiti. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Saturday, May 22, 11 am)

Friday, May 28:

White Center Community Events Board (100 th and 16 th SW) Clean the Events Board display, paint the display. 3 volunteers, 2 hours (Friday, May 28, 2 pm)

Clean the Events Board display, paint the display. Lions Mural Building (Roxbury and 17th SW) Touch up painting on murals, paint over graffiti. 5 volunteers, 2 hours (Friday, May 28, 3 pm)

Saturday, May 29:

White Center Welcome Sign (Roxbury and 20 th SW) Clean sign, plant flowers below sign, and rake and clean the hillside around the sign. 6 people, 2 hours (Saturday, May 29, 9 am)

Clean sign, plant flowers below sign, and rake and clean the hillside around the sign. 9800 Block of 16 th SW (Northmart and Starbucks area) Paint over graffiti, clean and sweep the area, pick up trash. 10 volunteers, 2 hours (Saturday, May 29, 9 am)

Paint over graffiti, clean and sweep the area, pick up trash. White Center Welcome Sign (10 th SW and Roxbury) Mow and weed eat along the sidewalks between 9th to 11th, touch up mural, paint upper guard rail white. Park at the 10th dead end. 10 volunteers, 3 hours, (Saturday, May 29 th , 10 am)

Mow and weed eat along the sidewalks between 9th to 11th, touch up mural, paint upper guard rail white. Park at the 10th dead end. Saars Market Evergreen High School Art Class Mural ; Touch-up the painted areas next to mural, make wall and area look nice. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Saturday, May 29, 10 am)

; Touch-up the painted areas next to mural, make wall and area look nice. 100 th Block of 16 th (south of Autozone) ; Paint graffiti on walls, rust red; make the walls look nice. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Saturday, May 29, 11 am)

Paint graffiti on walls, rust red; make the walls look nice. White Center Eagles on 15th, paint graffiti, clean up area. 4 volunteers, 2 hours (Saturday, May 29, 11 am).

White Center Refresh Spring Clean 2021 is organized by the White Center Community Development Association (White Center CDA) and the all-volunteer Eagle Scout White Center Improvement Club.

Questions?

Mark L. Ufkes

Cell: (206) 595-7124

“Volunteering is the only way to get one of these free shirts, so please RSVP now!”