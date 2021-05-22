Search for potential arson suspect underway in Coos County

Thursday May 6th, 2021, Curry County Sheriff’s Detective Maia Mellow was investigating a burglary that occurred in the early morning hours on Elk River Road in Port Orford. Detective Mello contacted the victims, got a list of stolen property valued at about $8,000 and then spoke to a witness who had seen two vehicles leaving that residence before daylight. A little later while searching for the suspect vehicles, Detective Mello located two stolen vehicles at a residence on Langlois Mountain Road. One of the stolen vehicles out of Coos County was a 2003 Chevy Tahoe and had been stolen a few days before and parts had been removed from the inside of the vehicle. Through investigative leads and talking to the owner of the property, Detective Mello identified the possible suspect of the stolen vehicles, a person who is known to deal with stolen vehicles in both Coos and Curry Counties.