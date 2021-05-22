“Take Your Shot” To Win $1 Million

newsbreak-logo
Governor Kate Brown announced the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes––with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.

Vaccinated Oregonians Qualify For $100,000 College Scholarships Through "Take Your Shot" Campaign Partnership

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES TAKE YOUR SHOT VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

