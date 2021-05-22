Giro d'Italia stage 14 analysis: Ineos domination

If it wasn’t already obvious that Egan Bernal was the rider to beat in the 2021 Giro d'Italia, the Colombian reinforced his position long before the slopes of the Monte Zoncolan on stage 14 of the race. On the descent of the Forcella di Monte Rest, with 48km to go, when Astana pushed the pace at the front on the downhill they split the peloton for a period, and it was Bernal and his teammate Jonathan Castroviejo who latched onto the back of the seven rider group. For seven kilometres, the four Astana riders, including Aleksandr Vlasov, were tailed by the Ineos Grenadiers duo, and Bahrain Victorious rider Pello Bilbao, and held a gap of around 15 seconds over the rest behind.