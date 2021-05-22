Log Cabin Kits: 12 Small Log Home Kits You Can Buy And Build

Whether you're building a new home or are considering a renovation, it's important to remember that the flooring you choose for your entire space will impact its overall feel. And while flooring is undoubtable important everywhere, it plays an even more critical role in small spaces, such as the bathroom. As an area where we spend so much time—whether we're applying our skin care routines or indulging in a long bath—we want our bathrooms to feel light, airy, and luxurious, and choosing the right flooring help facilitate this. While our experts recommend outsourcing the actual installation, selecting the floor's material, color, and design is something a homeowner can and should do themselves; this is your space, so it's crucial that you choose what you like. Once you understand which flooring options are well-suited to a bathroom, the process of selecting what you like is simple. Ahead, we're breaking down the best bathroom flooring options so the task of choosing yours doesn't feel so daunting.