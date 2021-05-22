newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Log Cabin Kits: 12 Small Log Home Kits You Can Buy And Build

Posted by 
Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Log cabin kits are the answer to your cozy cottage core aesthetic and the need to have a sanctuary. Moreover, log cabins are energy efficient, eco-friendly, and unlike popular opinion, they are easy to maintain and troubleshoot. Here are 12 small cabin kits that you can buy to build your...

www.countrythangdaily.com
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
202
Followers
536
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

It's all about Country Music.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log Cabin#The Cabin#Exercise#Storage Space#Open Space#Natural Materials#Construction Materials#Small Log Home Kits#Bluebell Kit Established#Bzb Cabins And Outdoors#Southland Log Homes#Eastern White Pine#The Monticello Kit#River Rock#Katahdin Cedar Log Homes#Their Beaver Wash#Instagram#Anything Country#Blue Ridge Log Cabins#Coventry Log Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Golden Log Cabin Featured in Sunset Magazine For Sale

This Golden home is the epitome of outdoor entertainment. The log home dubbed the "Crows Nest" has plenty of space for whatever occasion you may want to celebrate. Over 1,600 square feet of decking and two gazebos encompass the home. This four-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a total of 3,284 square...
Interior DesignHarper's Bazaar

Inside the home of... the Maker&Son founders

When we dream of perfect country houses, the kind that feel like an oasis and a home, the image in many a mind will be identical to Kemps House in West Sussex. The Grade II-listed building, which dates back to the 1660s, is thought to have originally been designed and created by an architect who would surely be pleased to see his eye for design has continued in the form of current owner, Alex Willcock, protégé of the late Sir Terence Conran.
Real Estatethecommunityvoice.com

Can you buy a home with no money down?

In order to be successful in real estate, you need to take the advice of a good quality lender experienced in the local area in which looking to purchase. While it is possible to secure a no down payment program, closing on a home in this unique real estate market is another matter. The following is what to be aware of.
Interior Designparlemag.com

How to Make a Small Home Feel Spacious and Beautiful

Small homes have a lot to offer. While they might not accommodate a large piano or a twenty-person party, they often feel cozier and more homely, especially with the right décor. It can take a little more effort to do this, though, so if you want to know how to make your small home feel spacious and beautiful, read on.
Home & Gardenbrothersonsports.com

Making an Old Home Look New Without Losing Its Old Charm

Old homes are timeless investments. While other homeowners quickly sell off their old family homes in the real state, some refuse to leave them because of their sentimental value. These old homes have their own unique histories with an aesthetic appeal that belonged to a certain time period. Unfortunately, not...
Interior DesignUS News and World Report

Design Choices That Make Your Home Look Cheap

One of the most important goals of a home seller is to sell the property for as much money as the market will bear. To appeal to the widest possible buying audience, sellers and their agents should set the stage: Repairs should be made, and furniture and decor should be edited and staged.
Petsnapervilleparks.org

Oh Deer! Take Home Kits Available Now!

2 Deer Games with instructions and a White-tailed deer "tail" Items not included: Crayons or markers, tape, scissors. Materials for four (4) additional masks available for an extra fee ($7) Available for pick-up: May 15 & 22. Please note: An email confirmation will be sent when your kit is ready...
Animalscookcountynews-herald.com

Powder Post Beetles, the unseen enemy of log cabins

I am always amazed at the variety of species of insects we can find in a single small space in the woods. Life teems around us and if you listen carefully on a warm summer night, you can literally hear the bugs digesting the old wood and making it into soil. Bark beetles, Carpenter Ants, Wood Boers, myriads of microorganisms […]
Boats & WatercraftsSail World

Your lifejacket preferences can see you win Crewsaver kit worth £500

One lucky watersports enthusiast could soon be kitted out with £500 worth of the latest Crewsaver technology!. To enter the competition, introduced to gather feedback from customers about their lifejacket preferences, boaters simply need to click HERE and complete a short survey for a chance to win. Crewsaver's Commercial Director,...
ShoppingPopSugar

Spruce Up Your Backyard With 15 Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Target

If you love spending time outdoors and need a project to fill your free time, it might be time to give your backyard a quick refresh. Whether you're in the market for dining sets, firepits, sofas and seating, outdoor decor, or more, Target has got you covered. From modern and sleek to classic wicker and more, Target has a wide selection of patio furniture perfect for your outdoor aesthetic. Even if you have a smaller space, there's something for everyone. We curated our favorite finds that are all on sale so that you can live out your HGTV makeover dreams on a budget.
Interior DesignDomaine

22 Deck Decorating Ideas Sure to Make Your Backyard a Showstopper

Many of us have mastered the art of decorating indoors, but when it comes to decorating outdoors, we could use a little help. It isn’t that decorating outdoors is hard, just that we haven’t inherited any obvious choices. We know to put tables in dining rooms, couches in living rooms, and beds in bedrooms. But what, exactly, are we supposed to do with our decks?
Interior Designhillcountrynews.com

Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home

(Family Features) Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design...
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Your Fine Looking Home: Improving the Essential Parts of Your Home This Summer

It's summertime! It's time to get moving on upgrading your home. From getting a new bed up to adding kitchen designs, there are so many ways to improve the essential parts of your home this summer. Although summertime is the best season for beaches and BBQs, most homeowners consider summer to be the best season for repairs, upgrades, and remodeling.
Interior Designmarthastewart.com

These Are the Best Flooring Options for Bathrooms

Whether you're building a new home or are considering a renovation, it's important to remember that the flooring you choose for your entire space will impact its overall feel. And while flooring is undoubtable important everywhere, it plays an even more critical role in small spaces, such as the bathroom. As an area where we spend so much time—whether we're applying our skin care routines or indulging in a long bath—we want our bathrooms to feel light, airy, and luxurious, and choosing the right flooring help facilitate this. While our experts recommend outsourcing the actual installation, selecting the floor's material, color, and design is something a homeowner can and should do themselves; this is your space, so it's crucial that you choose what you like. Once you understand which flooring options are well-suited to a bathroom, the process of selecting what you like is simple. Ahead, we're breaking down the best bathroom flooring options so the task of choosing yours doesn't feel so daunting.
PetsTrendHunter.com

Functional Decor Pet Furniture

The Genggo Pets furniture is a design-conscious range of solutions for pet owners that will enable them to support the needs of their furry friends, while still taking their own home decor aesthetics into account. The handmade pet furniture from the Philippines-based brand is locally made and highlights a rustic...