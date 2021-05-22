newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Boy, 8, dies 2 days after boat collision on Virginia river

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has died after a boat collision that also killed a man and injured another person on a Virginia river, police said.

The child died at a hospital on Friday morning from injuries that he sustained in Wednesday night’s collision between a tugboat and a small recreational boat on the Elizabeth River, according to Virginia Marine Police spokesperson Matthew Rogers.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the boy, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was one of three passengers on a nine-foot skiff when it hit a 59-foot tugboat near the Jordan Bridge.

David Myatt, 36, was steering the skiff with the 8-year-old aboard. Myatt died at the scene of the collision. Another man on the skiff had injuries that were considered to be minor.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

