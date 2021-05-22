Boy, 8, dies 2 days after boat collision on Virginia river

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has died after a boat collision that also killed a man and injured another person on a Virginia river, police said.

The child died at a hospital on Friday morning from injuries that he sustained in Wednesday night’s collision between a tugboat and a small recreational boat on the Elizabeth River, according to Virginia Marine Police spokesperson Matthew Rogers.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the boy, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was one of three passengers on a nine-foot skiff when it hit a 59-foot tugboat near the Jordan Bridge.

David Myatt, 36, was steering the skiff with the 8-year-old aboard. Myatt died at the scene of the collision. Another man on the skiff had injuries that were considered to be minor.