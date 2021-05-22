Locally Brewed: Seltzer time

This week, let’s travel to Spain! Specifically, Rias Baixas and Priorat. The two regions could not be much further apart in distance and climate. Rias Baixas is located on the northwest coast of Spain just above Portugal in the Galicia region and is fairly young in the world of wine (1988). The wines of Rias Baixas are predominantly made from the albarino grape. They are usually crisp, medium bodied, high in acid, fresh and aromatic. The climate is cool and wet getting over 70 inches of rain a year, perfectly suited for the albarino grape. Priorat is on the northeastern coast of Spain in Catalonia and is very hot, very dry and the vines grow out of slate and quartz rock. Priorat has history in winemaking going back to the 12th century, though just recently it has risen to fame for some of the most expensive wines in the world. The wines are mostly big bold reds from garnacha and carenina but some more modern producers are growing cabernet, merlot and syrah.