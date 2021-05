Dani Soares is heading toward her due date as she prepares to welcome her first child — and she is looking absolutely amazing while doing it. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew shared a gorgeous selfie on Instagram on May 17 in which she shared how she is doing as she comes to the end of her pregnancy and the start of her new life as a mom. "Another selfie because... why not?" Dani captioned the photo. "Also, final weeks of pregnancy ain't easy y'all!"