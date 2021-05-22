newsbreak-logo
Rockland, MA

3 people sent to hospital, several pets rescued from burning house in Rockland

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYmR4_0a89ZlJA00

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Three people including two firefighters were sent to the hospital after a large fire displaced nearly a dozen residents and charred a multi-family house in Rockland on Saturday.

The conditions of the resident and two firefighters were not immediately known. Several pets including a cat, dog, lizards, several birds and fish were rescued from the blaze.

The Rockland fire happened hours after an elderly woman died in a fire in Stoughton early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at 91 Pacific St. in Rockland around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in a residential area of the town.

Details on the cause of the fire were not available.

Flames were seen billowing out of the second- and third-floors of the multi-family house, as a thick plume of black smoke lifted into the air.

The fire went to 3 alarms by 1:45 p.m., Rockland Fire said in a tweet.

Several neighboring towns including Brockton responded to provide mutual aid to Rockland.

The American Red Cross says it is responding to the fire to assist displaced residents, including six adults and four children.

