Palestine

The Latest: UN Security Council urges aid for Palestinians

By The Associated Press
Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities. Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence” and “stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”

www.thedailytimes.com
