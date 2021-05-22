newsbreak-logo
Seattle Police investigating Lake City stabbing

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. – A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he was stabbed near NE 125th Street and Lake City Way NE, police say. According to police, one person is in custody and the 22-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Search for alleged car prowler at wake still active

Deputies still have an eye out for a man suspected of stealing from the vehicles of people attending a wake at Whitney Bridge Park in February. There have been no major updates in the case since the King County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in identifying the man in April, spokesperson Tim Meyer said Thursday.
Lake Stevens, WAseattlepi.com

Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. (AP) — A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries. A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist that had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
Eugene, ORSeattle Times

2 dead following Eugene car crash, fire

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died when their vehicle hit a tree in Eugene, police said. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the crash, which led to a fire, was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday, The Register-Guard reported. McLaughlin said the identities of people in the vehicle...
King County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Man dies after helping rescue girlfriend at the Green River on Friday

A 21-year-old man died Friday evening near the Green River Gorge Bridge while helping his girlfriend reach shore, the King County Sheriff’s Office has reported. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 3:30 p.m. that day that the man had gone missing while swimming near the bridge. Deputies and searchers had recovered his body by about 5:20 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

“The Knives Come Out”: The Uphill Battle for Oversight in King County

This is the first in a series of articles examining the pushback and internal pressure former Office of Law Enforcement (OLEO) director Deborah Jacobs appears to have faced during her tenure at OLEO. This pushback appears to have mainly stemmed from within the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the very law enforcement entity OLEO is tasked with overseeing, as well as the King County Police Officer’s Guild (KCPOG), some of whose members belong to the KCSO. Multiple sources have alleged that certain members of the KCSO and the KCPOG mounted an internal campaign against Jacobs whose main goal was her ouster. Jacobs lost her job in 2020, after an investigation found she created a discriminatory work environment within OLEO. Jacobs has since filed a tort claim against King County.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

FAA: Unruly passenger on flight to Seattle faces $52K fine for allegedly assaulting flight attendant

SEATTLE — An unruly passenger on a flight from Honolulu to Seattle faces a $52,000 fine for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant, according to a release from the FAA. The FAA alleges that on a Dec. 23, 2020 flight, the passenger tried to open the cockpit door, refused to comply with instructions, struck a flight attendant in the face and pushed him to the floor.
Seattle, WAkiro7.com

Seattle Police Foundation raising money for drug detection dogs

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Foundation is launching a fundraising campaign to buy two drug-detection dogs for the Seattle Police Department. The campaign comes with the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in recent months and a record number of overdose deaths across Washington last year, according to the foundation.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Snohomish, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound police agencies join forces to stop street racing

SEATTLE — As street racing and related activities have increased across the region, police agencies across Puget Sound banded together to identify and arrest suspected racers. Early this year, agencies in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties coordinated to investigate street racing and street and freeway takeovers with support from local...