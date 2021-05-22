10% of N.J. residents live nowhere near a supermarket. Can a new $40M program help?
Though just a humble used 2012 Jetta, Matthew Diullio-Jusino's new car has unlocked a previously sealed-off pathway to fresh food. No more subsisting on frozen TV dinners in lieu of fresh vegetables. No more accidentally switching bags with other shoppers on a packed bus during the first week of the month when food stamps arrive. And no more waiting for public transportation in the scorching Atlantic City summer heat, watching his milk curdle.