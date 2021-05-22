Woman charged with striking ex-boyfriend in head with baseball bat

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old man was left with skull fractures and a woman was charged this week following a domestic dispute, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Clarissa Dawn Calloway, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after allegedly striking her ex-boyfriend in the head with a baseball bat five days earlier. The ex-boyfriend was encouraged by law enforcement officers to seek medical care one day after the incident because he arrived at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office with a swollen head and a black eye. Maj. John Sifford said the man suffered multiple fractures because of the assault.