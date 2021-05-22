newsbreak-logo
Bubba Wallace Tells Luke Combs ’Go Get ‘Em’ at This Year’s Billboard Music Awards in New Post

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9YEG_0a89ZENJ00

The annual Billboard Music Awards are only a day away and NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has a favorite choice for two big awards.

The professional driver is throwing his support behind country music star Luke Combs in his quest for a big win. At this year’s event, Combs is a nominee for two of the evening’s most prestigious awards. He is nominated in the categories of “Top Country Artist” and “Top Male Country Artist. It’s big news for Combs as he hopes to leave the ceremony with a little extra hardware in tow. The country singer and songwriter has had a fantastic couple of years and is a major rising star in the music industry.

Bubba Wallace is among the many Luke Combs fans who are wishing the country star luck in his awards bid. Rifting off of a tweet from clothing line Columbia, Bubba Wallace says he is rooting for Combs.

“Go get ’em Luke Combs,” the NASCAR racer says in his social media post.

Bubba Wallace was reinforcing Columbia’s earlier tweet, which also wishes Luke Combs well at the awards show.

“Good luck to Luke Combs at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday for his two, big nominations – Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist,” the Friday after tweet exclaims. “Take home the trophies!”

Bubba Wallace and Luke Combs Meet Up at Daytona 500

It isn’t the first time Bubba Wallace has wished his country music singing buddy the best. The two recently crossed paths at the Daytona 500 earlier this year in February. The two megastars even took time to pose for a photo during a rain delay at the NASCAR racing event. Wallace’s 23XI team tweeted a few photos of the two chatting it up while waiting to get back on the raceway.

“Since we are in a weather delay, how about a few of these two,” the social media post from the racing team says.

Bubba Wallace’s 23XI NASCAR team is owned by National Basketball Association great Michael Jordan — hence the “23” in the team name. Jordan wore the iconic number for every season he played with the Chicago Bulls. Later in his career, he would don a new number but “His Airness” will always be remembered for the number three.

It’s the fourth NASCAR season for the popular Bubba Wallace. His last outing was his best of the year, finishing in 11th place at Dover International Speedway last weekend.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

