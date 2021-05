For those looking to retain a vehicle for a long time, repair and maintenance costs are paramount. These are the things that can make or break us in the long run, particularly in a day and age when vehicles are seriously complex and packed with more technology than ever before. In that regard, it seems that the 2011 Ford Fiesta is a solid 10-year-old used car choice, as it has been named to Consumer Reports’ Least Expensive Cars to Maintain List.