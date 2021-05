A: Have you ever looked around at all the grass in your city and wondered how turfgrass became the norm for urban landscapes? A carpet of uniformly trimmed, dark green grass certainly does look tidy and can be great for areas that see a lot of foot traffic or get heavy use by pets or kids at play. From the perspective of insects and other wildlife, however, a monoculture of closely cut turfgrass does not provide enough biodiversity to create good habitat. For pollinators, bees in particular, a lack of flowering plants in the landscape may be one cause for their decline.