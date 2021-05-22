newsbreak-logo
Tornado Watch in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

By Sam Postich
KRDO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTornado Watch in effect for the vast majority of central/eastern Colorado as conditions are favorable this afternoon for strong to severe thunderstorms along the I-25 corridor. The biggest threats are large damaging hail and strong winds gusts. The National Weather Service stated there's a very slight chance of a tornado, but that these storms could rotate. Expect the thunderstorms to push from southwest to northeast through the afternoon very quickly, anywhere from 40-50mph. Stay weather aware, I'll be giving updates on Facebook live and on television.

Colorado Springs, COKRDO

More thunderstorms across the region tonight

Currently: A few thunderstorms have already developed across HWY 50 and the SE plains of Colorado. Expect intensification of thunderstorm cells through the early evening hours with the possibility of a few severe storms developing before 8pm. The strongest storms will produce strong outflow wind gusts and large hail over 1" in diameter. The best bet is that severe weather stays south and east of Colorado Springs tonight, but I cannot completely rule out the chance for a strong thunderstorm breaking out in El Paso County. Gradually these storms will push off to the east overnight with low temperatures down to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo. It's likely I'll be giving updates on the severe weather through Facebook live tonight, so that'll be the best way to follow the most recent developments.
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Colorado Springs, COeminetra.com

Colorado Springs weather: Keep your umbrella handy with a rainy week ahead; eventual warmup expected | Weather – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Pueblo’s National Weather Service predicts showers and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs throughout Monday and week. Rain and thunderstorms are 70% likely to occur before 1 pm, with precipitation of one-tenth to one-fourth of an inch, officials say. According to the Meteorological Bureau, it will be cloudy on Mondays, with maximum...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Whataburger targets more locations as part of its Colorado Springs expansion

Whataburger hasn't yet started construction on its first Colorado Springs restaurant, but it's already cooking up two more locations. After BurgerWorks, a franchisee for the Texas-based-chain, submitted a proposal to city government planners to build a Whataburger northeast of InterQuest Parkway and Federal Drive on the city's far north side, Whataburger confirmed in late March that the chain was expanding to Colorado Springs.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Florence to 15 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain to near La Veta. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Pueblo, eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, Florence, Walsenburg, La Veta, Pueblo Reservoir, Penrose, Greenhorn Mountain, Pueblo West, Rye, Beulah, San Isabel, Colorado City and Wetmore. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pueblo Reservoir to 6 miles east of La Veta. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Pueblo, Walsenburg, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West, Penrose, Rye and Colorado City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.