Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through May 23. • Bob Dylan will turn 80 on May 24, and on May 23, Shore music scene veteran Pat Guadagno and his Tired Horses band (named after the obscure Dylan song “All the Tired Horses”) will present their annual BobFest tribute concert at The Vogel at The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. The concert has been taking place at the Basie’s main theater in recent years, but had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The Vogel show will have the same social-distance restrictions that have been in place since the space opened in October. There will be two shows, at 3 and 7 p.m.