POQUOSON, Va. — Several families were affected following the loss of a day care facility in Poquoson after a fire destroyed it Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for Poquoson Fire and Rescue, they received a call just before 10 p.m. about a commercial structure fire in the 400 block of Wythe Creek Rd. at a building which housed Imagination Land Day Care. When they arrived on scene, the building was already "fully-involved" with fire.