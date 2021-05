To pay tribute to COVID-19 front line workers and to honor those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association (SVFA) announced that there will be a fireworks display this July Fourth. With public gatherings still banned, changes have been made to the fireworks display that will allow for better, more remote viewing. Fireworks technicians are making changes to the show for a higher aerial display and promise this year’s experience will be a spectacular return. Viewers are encouraged to watch from home or from a distance due to COVID-19 safety concerns.