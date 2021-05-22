Peace for our Time: Yahya Sinwar Comes Out of the Bunker

During the current clashes between Israel and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, several types of rockets and missiles have been fired from Gaza into Israel. According to statements by Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, these include Sejjil-type missiles, as well as SH-85s, J-80s, SA-120s, S-40s and Q-20s. The Brigades announced separately that Hamas is using “a new, special tactic to fire the highly destructive Sejjil missiles,” with the aim of evading interception by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Hamas also fired a Kornet anti-tank missile at a military jeep north of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing 21-year-old Staff Sgt. Omer Tabib and wounding two other soldiers, one seriously.