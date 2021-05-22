newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Microchillers On The Fly: The Key To A Successful And Robust Career

By Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May is designated National Meditation Month, and May 21st is World Meditation Day—the perfect time to begin a meditation practice or re-energize an existing one. Although the ancient practice of meditation has been around for thousands of years, some people still think of the 1970s stigma when it first came to the United States. Cynics scoffed at the idea of fringe mystical practices involving gurus, weird chants, burning incense, sitting lotus style on a cushion or drugged out people looking for ways to zone out. But not anymore. Meditation has become a mainstay to deal with job stress, anxiety and burnout.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

188K+
Followers
48K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Fly#Productivity#Exercise#Depression#Business Success#Perfect Balance#Business Practices#Work Time#National Meditation Month#Career Success#Job Stress#Workday Routines#World Meditation Day#Practice Microchillers#Fringe Mystical Practices#Fresh Soil#Mental Clarity#Instant Calm#Sights#Separation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Meditation
Related
JobsThrive Global

Move on and Level up in Your Career! (Part 1)

You’re one of a kind if Monday’s your favourite day of the week. Most of us enjoy the end of a working week and, even better, a long weekend. But what happens if you genuinely dread Mondays? And Tuesday. And Wednesday. What if you spend mornings staring at the clock, struggling to communicate with your co-workers, feeling like you’re not the best version of yourself?
Economyoceandrive.com

The Story Of Drayson Little And His Fast Rise To Success

Drayson Little is an embodiment of how an ambitious teenager can beat all odds and become a millionaire. For a young man to have achieved so much at such a young age is very commendable indeed. Being part of the competitive e-commerce industry has made many driven young individuals try...
Posted by
Sira M.

The 6 Qualities of Truly Authentic People

We’re all born beautiful and unique. Sadly, many of us are convinced of the opposite. In fact, most people believe they’re not enough. However, authentic people know everyone is different. They know real beauty resides in unicity and are not interested in chasing perfection or status. They don’t worry about other people’s validation.
EconomyInc.com

A Brutal Truth About Achieving Huge Goals That Most People Learn Too Late

A friend runs a struggling small business. His background is in operations and process improvement background, so he naturally searches for ways to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and increase throughput. Unfortunately, the nature of his business -- and its equipment, supply, and fulfillment costs -- makes his fixed costs too...
RetailGreenwichTime

7 Key Questions to Lay the Foundation for Success as a Solo Business Owner

Could you turn your passion, hobby or side hustle into a six-figure solopreneur career? Based on my experience working with thousands of solo businesses, you totally can! But if you’re going to move from earning side income to being your own boss full-time, you need to be honest with yourself about the answers to these seven questions.
Meditationaddicted2success.com

What Successful Life Leaders Do to Build a Deeply Fulfilling Life

Picture this: Two dudes, each on a horse, in a huge field. At the same time, each horse starts moving. That’s where the similarities end. Dude #1 is holding on for dear life. He looks terrified and is bouncing around like he’s on a pogo stick instead of a horse. Basically, he happens to be there while the horse is doing whatever it darn well pleases. It prances, bucks, gallops, walks, spins around, runs in wide arcs. Through it all, the feller is off-balance, barely breathing, occasionally uttering a yell or expletive, and hoping for it all to calm down so he can catch his breath before the next rampage.
MusicThrive Global

How Artist Keys FTV Deals With Stress in His Career

Born in Syracuse, New York, Keys FTV moved around the United States a lot. He got to reside in Newark, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Norfolk, Virginia. “I moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 2019 where I signed with the record label TCDL, thus pushing my music career. A year later I signed a deal with 87 the label, putting me on an even higher level,” he said.
TV & Videosaddicted2success.com

7 Key Lessons on Success From Suits’ Harvey Specter

Have you watched Suits yet? Anyone who has watched this fascinating and intriguing American TV series is obsessed with the character of Harvey Specter. His enchanting personality, witty outlook, and intrepid attitude, leave a gravitating influence on the audience. If there is a fictional character people would want to impersonate, it would be Harvey Specter. Suits is an acclaimed TV series with an IMDb rating of 8.5, which is stellar. A larger part of the show’s profound success can be attributed to the impression Harvey Specter leaves on every mind.
Mental HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

Positive Mindset

When is the last time you checked in with your inner dialogue? Does your inner voice tend to be more positive or negative? One way to encourage healthy internal dialogues is through positive statements called affirmations. It can be easy to overlook this technique because it seems hard to believe simply stating positive affirmations to yourself can change your mindset, which can change your life. Let’s talk about one reason positive affirmations make a difference.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Cleanliness is key to teat sealant success

Treating cows properly at the beginning of the dry period can have a big impact on the success of their next lactation. While most cows form a keratin plug that seals off the teat canal to prevent the entry of mastitis-causing pathogens, it often doesn’t happen soon enough in today’s high-producing animals. The use of an internal teat sealant is an effective tool to protect cows, according to Boehringer Ingelheim.
Career Development & AdviceThe Jewish Press

Tips On Time Management

Everyone can have trouble with organization and time management today – there is so much to juggle! But, for women who are struggling with adult ADD or with Executive Function Disorder (EFD), these skills that are required for organization can be even harder! I’ve included a few tips for organization below:
Healthaddicted2success.com

Burnout Is Real. Here Are Five Strategies to Manage It

I recently checked in with a few colleagues to ask, “How are you doing… really?” While I had hoped they’d found a new, better groove amidst pandemic living, I was surprised by how many were either exactly where they were a year ago, mentally and emotionally speaking, and some even worse.
FitnessForbes

What Happens When You Sink To The Level Of Your Training?

Maybe you’ve familiarized yourself with the science, probably you’ve had an experience that it neatly sums up, and likely you’ve heard the saying: Under pressure, you don't rise to the occasion, you sink to the level of your training. Let me dispel you of the idea that this insight is,...
EconomyLivingston Parish News

BUSINESS | Three keys to successful relationship in business and life

Whether you are an introvert who likes quiet, meaningful conversation with a few trusted friends, or an extrovert who enjoys being in the middle of a crowd of people, relationships are essential for our well-being. Many extroverts, like me, discovered our inner introvert during the shut-down. I missed events, meeting new people, and growing my network, but I also loved the slower pace, catching up on reading and writing, and enjoying some me-time.
Mental HealthPhotofocus

Are you struggling to feel creative? Try these tips

Being creative is crucial for any professional individual, whether you are an artist, entrepreneur, photographer, etc. We know creativity when we see it, but why is it so hard to explain?. In this article, I’ll try to breakdown the definition of creativity and list out some tips that you can...
YogaThrive Global

Meditation While Taking A Bath – Relieve Stress & Achieve True Relaxation

Meditation is an effective stress reliever and a practice that can lead to enhanced stress resilience and inner calm. While this may not come as a surprise, most individuals are aware that meditating might be beneficial, yet they struggle to make it a regular practice since life gets in the way! To some extent, this is OK; mindfulness meditation once in a while might be beneficial.
JobsThrive Global

12 Strategies to Achieve Happiness

Will you be happy? This is an age-old question that we all ask ourselves at one point or another. And while the answer is different for everyone, there are a few essential questions we should always ask ourselves to find our personal happiness. These questions will help you get to know who you are. Are you struggling to be happy? Do you find yourself wishing that you were more satisfied with your life in some way? It’s never too late.
PsychologyThrive Global

Over Everything? 11 Ways to Regain Motivation

We’ve all been there at one point or another — saggy-baggy motivation. You just lose your drive to achieve the goals that you’ve set. And, that’s a problem that can hold you back from solving problems, exploring new opportunities, and breaking unhealthy habits. Over Everything? 11 Ways to Regain Motivation.