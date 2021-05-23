newsbreak-logo
European Championships, Day 6 Finals: Anastasia Gorbenko Becomes First Israeli Woman To Win European Title

By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Championships, Day 6 Finals: Anastasia Gorbenko Becomes First Israeli Woman To Win European Title. Anastasia Gorbenko became the first Israeli woman to win a European title with 200IM gold in Budapest to end Katinka Hosszu’s winning run of five straight titles. The 17-year-old drew on to the shoulder of...

