Mary Elizabeth Gebel Perry, mother, grandmother; loved playing cards; servant of God
Catherine Perl Gebel and Leo Gebel welcomed their blue-eyed daughter to the world on Sept. 25, 1925. As the eldest of six children (Mary, Evelyn, Teresa, John, Ann, and Clarine), Mary could often be seen in the fields of the Gebel dairy farm leading a team of horses. She always preferred farm work over house work. The grit and perseverance that she demonstrated as a child would remain with her for her entire life.