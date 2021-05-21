newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holland, NY

Dorothy Gurgol Tomczyk, wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother; lived a full life; strong, independent woman with a generous heart

arcadeherald.com
 3 days ago

Dorothy Gurgol Tomczyk of Holland passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 94. Dorothy lived a full life and enjoyed square dancing, baking, gardening, and playing cards. She was the life of every party, and showed her love through cooking and baking (especially with her beloved rhubarb), and had a love for life and laughter that was contagious.

www.arcadeherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#St Joseph S Church#The Holland Fire Company#St Joseph#Comfort Funeral Home#St Joseph S R C Church#Stanley#Husband#Siblings#Grandchildren#Brother#Love#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Holland, NYarcadeherald.com

Remember When . . . May 13, 2021

The Holland Kiwanis Club and Holland community members were preparing for its 56th annual Tulip Festival. Since it rained during the three previous festivals, organizers decided to use “Singing in the Rain” as the theme for the 2011 event. Thirteen girls were competing for the title of Tulip Festival Queen.