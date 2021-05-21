Dorothy Gurgol Tomczyk, wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother; lived a full life; strong, independent woman with a generous heart
Dorothy Gurgol Tomczyk of Holland passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 94. Dorothy lived a full life and enjoyed square dancing, baking, gardening, and playing cards. She was the life of every party, and showed her love through cooking and baking (especially with her beloved rhubarb), and had a love for life and laughter that was contagious.www.arcadeherald.com