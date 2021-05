CROSBY — It was a big night for Cruz Megazzini and the Pequot Lakes Boys as they claimed the Mid-State Conference title in a five-team meet Thursday, May 13. Megazzini claimed the top spot in the 400-meter dash as well as the high jump and triple jump. Charles Schiessl won the 110 hurdles and Logan Hill was first for the 300 hurdles. Garrett Griffin took the shot put event and the Patriots also won the 4x400 relay.