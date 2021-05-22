newsbreak-logo
KC Royals: Double-A prospects binge on home runs

By Mike Gillespie
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ Alec Marsh is a pretty good starting pitcher. So good, in fact, that MLB Pipeline ranks him the 12th best prospect in the KC Royals organization, and one of the farm system’s best pitchers. Marsh provided a good taste of his talent Friday night. The righthander...

