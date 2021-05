1 reply beneath your current threshold. First of all, it isn't even clear if this ship goes past the Karman line. There are multiple definitions, and the ship only goes past by some definitions, and not even the most common ones https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K%C3%A1rm%C3%A1n_line [wikipedia.org]. So it isn't even clear if one should say that Sturckow has reached space each time.