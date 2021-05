Included in Juliann Jones’ Senior Night celebration on April 11 were three words that described the mentality of the entire Alcoa dugout: “State or bust.”. That expectation made the weight of Monday’s 4-2 loss to Union County in the Region 2-AA semifinals hard to handle, and it showed as Jones broke from the final team huddle of the season and took a somber walk toward center field before taking a seat to cry in the outfield that she has called home for four years.