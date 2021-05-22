Bosco Sodi’s message of post-pandemic hope in New York City

Since the pandemic began, New York City rents have plunged — last June’s rental declines in Manhattan wiped out all the increases of the past two years — and prices are the lowest the city has seen in years. But StreetEasy’s latest market report hints at the possibility that the city’s market rents might be returning to their perennial frenzied climb. Between March and April, the median rent inched up from $2,495 to $2,499, those four bucks signaling “that rents may have hit bottom and the market is slowly starting to rebound,” according to the report.