Bosco Sodi’s message of post-pandemic hope in New York City

By TF Chan
Wallpaper*
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun rises over Manhattan tomorrow, Mexican artist Bosco Sodi will begin to install 439 small-scale clay spheres at Washington Square Park. Each about the size of a grapefruit, these pieces are the building blocks of his new public artwork and performance, titled Tabula Rasa. Over the course of the day, Sodi will invite members of the general public to claim a piece of the installation, until, at dusk, the last piece will be taken away.

Bosco Sodi brings a hopeful, reflective public art performance to Manhattan

Bosco Sodi feels connected to the earth, and to the people who live here. His work reflects that. It is planetary. It has gravity. Atlantes, his site-specific work featured over 102,000 clay bricks, hand made by Sodi and a team of local craftsmen, fashioned into 64 massive 7ft cubes that were situated near the Oaxacan coast near Puerto Escondido, Mexico. Sometimes his work feels otherworldly, like Topographies, which uses sawdust, pigment, and clay to build intense, sometimes alien landscape-like works on canvas. But his work is always terrestrial. On 23 May, he is going deeper, underground—figuratively speaking.