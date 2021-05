Stretches of America have experienced almost a full week of a mass cicada birthing event known as the emergence of Brood X (via CBS). Billions of cicadas have emerged from underground to swarm and residents of the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast have had to deal with the insects piling up outside. While harmless, the cicadas can annoy anyone looking to escape their signature buzz but offer up the perfect treat for backyard chickens and wild animals. Some adventurous chefs have joined in and started collecting the insects to turn into savory and sweet snacks.