Harris County, TX

Hello, Ana: First named storm of the year forms in the Atlantic

By Emily Foxhall, Staff writer, Emily Foxhall
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subtropical storm is swirling in the Atlantic, earning the first cyclone name of the year: Ana. Its formation northeast of Bermuda comes 10 days before the official start to what’s expected to be an ‘above-normal’ hurricane season. NOAA forecasters predict this year could bring 13 to 20 named storms in all.

