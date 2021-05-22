newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

A woman was fatally shot while walking a dog. The gun used was a police officer’s AK-47.

By Timothy Bella
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Darian Simon was walking his dog with his girlfriend last June, he heard a critical voice yelling at them to not let the dog go to the bathroom in the alley of a Denver apartment building. The man in the ground-level apartment asked the couple if they were going to train the dog or just command the pet to “go poop,” according to a probable cause statement. Simon ignored the man until he saw him point what Simon believed to be a pellet gun at him and his girlfriend, Isabella Thallas.

www.washingtonpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Gun Violence#Guns#At Scene Of Shooting#Attempted Murder#Open After Shooting#The Denver Post#The Washington Post#News Of Politica#The State Supreme Court#The Post That Close#Close And Politica#Kdvr#Facebook#Man#Officer#Walking#Suspect#Murdered Daughter#Firearms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Denver, CODenver Post

Man killed by Denver police after chase fired gun at officers and strangers, officials say

The man Denver police shot and killed Friday fired shots at random people near a southwest Denver playground and at officers pursuing him, police officials said Monday. Denver police Lt. Matt Clark described a chaotic series of events over the course of 15 minutes, during which a man fired several bullets at two women near a southwest Denver playground, which led to a high-speed police pursuit through nearby neighborhood.
Denver, CORegister Citizen

Denver police: Man killed by cops shot at police, 2 others

A 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by Denver police last week fired at two people and also shot at officers in four separate shootings before nine officers fired at him, police said Monday. According to police's preliminary investigation, Cedrick Vick fired at a woman during a car jacking...
Denver, CONBC12

Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ordered a Colorado hunting guide accused of assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot be placed on house arrest after prosecutors say he violated the conditions of his release by having a gun and shooting a mountain lion. Monday’s order bars Patrick...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Denver, COlamarledger.com

Denver sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19

James Herrera, a Denver Sheriff Department deputy, died on Sunday from COVID-19, the department announced. It may be the first death linked to outbreaks at the Downtown Denver Center which began in May of 2020 and has infected at least 181 people. The 51-year-old had spent 25 years in the...
Denver, COdenverite.com

Another driver landed a car on the Cherry Creek Trail

Here’s another sign that things are starting to normalize after an unprecedented year-plus: On Sunday, a driver crashed a car onto a bank of the Cherry Creek Trail, the city’s (supposedly car-free) thoroughfare for people walking, jogging, biking, and otherwise rolling. No one was hurt, according to the Denver Fire...
Denver, COStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines 5/17/21: Two deadly crashes involving people on bikes

Cyclist killed when suspected impaired driver drifted into bike lane, Lakewood police say (The Denver Channel) Child Hit & Killed While Riding Bike In Littleton (CBS Local) Another driver landed a car on the Cherry Creek Trail (Denverite) Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate)
Aurora, COWestword

Mayor Coffman Introducing Urban Camping Ban Ordinance for Aurora

Mayor Mike Coffman, who spent a week living in homeless encampments and local shelters at the end of 2020, will propose a camping ban for Aurora. "I will be introducing an ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora on Thursday," Coffman tweeted on Monday, May 17. "The proposal is already drafted but I want to work with our City Attorney's office to make sure that the proposed camping ban is compliant with the CDC guidelines that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still in effect. I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld."
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Colorado Springs, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Reach out for help before it’s too late

We had hoped never to revisit such tragedy in our communities — not to mention so soon after the March 22 rampage that claimed 10 lives at a Boulder supermarket. And yet our state was blindsided by its second mass shooting in as many months early last Sunday, on Mother’s Day, this time in Colorado Springs.
Denver, COdpsk12.org

Covid Vaccines for Students 12 years of age and older

As you may be aware, everyone in Colorado who is 12 years of age and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In DPS we have about 27,000 students who are ages 12 to 15 years old and are newly eligible. We are happy to share that to date, more than 40% of 16- and 17-year-olds in Denver have already received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.